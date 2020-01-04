Trump Threatens to Hit Iran ‘Very Fast and Very Hard’

President Trump warned Iran in a series of tweets Saturday that if the country strikes any Americans or American assets in retaliation for the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the U.S. has chosen 52 Iranian sites to target.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” Trump said.

Trump also justified the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in the thread, saying that Soleimani had just killed an American and wounded others, and that Soleimani was preparing to attack other locations. Trump added that Iran has been “nothing but problems for many years.”