Trump Threatens to ‘Kiss the Guys and the Beautiful Women’ at First Campaign Rally Since COVID-19 Diagnosis
PLEASE DON’T
At his first campaign rally since being diagnosed with the coronavirus, President Trump vowed to “kiss everyone” in the audience while claiming he feels “so powerful.”
“I went through it,” Trump said Monday evening in Sanford, Florida, the same city where 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in 2012. “Now they say I’m immune. I feel so powerful I’ll walk into that audience. I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women and the—I’ll just give you a big fat kiss.”
Trump flew to Florida Monday evening as White House physician Dr. Sean Conley released another health update that finally said the president had tested negative for the coronavirus “on consecutive days.” The memo stated that Trump—who left Walter Reed hospital just one week ago—took an Abbott rapid test, which has proven less sensitive than other forms of testing.