Trump Threatens to ‘Leave the Country’ if He Loses to Biden
GIVING UP?
More than an hour into his latest rambling campaign rally speech in Macon, Georgia, on Friday night, President Donald Trump briefly imagined a future where he loses the 2020 election to Joe Biden.
“You know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of American politics puts pressure on me,” Trump told the crowd. “Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life—what am I going to do? I’m going to say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics! I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”
Currently trailing Biden by double digits in most national and many battleground state polls, the president faces multiple potential prosecutions should fail to win a second term next month.