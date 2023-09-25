Trump Threatens to Open ‘Treason’ Probe Into MSNBC Parent if Re-Elected
MORE OF THE SAME
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday called for a “treason” investigation into NBC News’ parent company, Comcast—apparently for the way it runs liberal leaning network MSNBC. “Their endless coverage of the now fully debunked SCAM known as Russia, Russia, Russia, and much else, is one big Campaign Contribution to the Radical Left Democrat Party,” he posted on Truth Social. “I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events. Why should NBC, or any other of the corrupt & dishonest media companies, be entitled to use the very valuable Airwaves of the USA, FREE? They are a true threat to Democracy and are, in fact, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”