Trump Threatens to Revoke ‘Threat to Humanity’ Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship

President Donald Trump has threatened to strip his longtime nemesis Rosie O’Donnell of American citizenship—something he has zero power to do.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” he wrote on Truth Social Saturday. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her.”

O’Donnell, a comedian whose criticism of Trump dates back to her days as co-host on The View in 2006, fled to Ireland after he won a second term as president in November 2024.

She said on CNN in April that she had decided that Trump’s election meant “it was time for me and my non-binary child to leave the country.”

“It’s as bad as they promised and even a little bit worse,” she said of Trump’s presidency. “And it’s been heartbreaking and personally very, very sad to watch.”

The president does not have the unilateral power to take away a person’s citizenship, which is protected by the Fourteenth Amendment.

During his second term, Trump has sought to strip citizenship from naturalized citizens—a power that the judicial branch can wield in certain instances but is not afforded to the executive branch.

He has also tried to roll back birthright citizenship—another right enshrined in the Fourteenth Amendment—but has been blocked by federal courts.

O’Donnell was born in New York to an Irish immigrant father and Irish-American mother. She is in the process of trying to obtain Irish dual citizenship.

Trump’s threat against O’Donnell comes days after she blamed him and his “horrible decisions” for the catastrophic flood in Texas that has killed at least 129 people.

