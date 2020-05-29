Trump Threatens to Send in National Guard That Is Already Activated
In a series of late-night tweets, President Trump fumed about the “THUGS” protesting in Minneapolis and “dishonoring the memory of George Floyd,” the unarmed black man killed in police custody earlier this week. “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis,” Trump wrote. “A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right.” It appears Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has already done just that, activating 500 soldiers earlier Thursday. Trump told Walz in a tweet that “the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”