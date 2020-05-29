CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Trump Threatens to Send in National Guard That Is Already Activated

    WHOOPS

    Martha Mercer

    Senior Editor

    Doug Mills-Pool/Getty

    In a series of late-night tweets, President Trump fumed about the “THUGS” protesting in Minneapolis and “dishonoring the memory of George Floyd,” the unarmed black man killed in police custody earlier this week. “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis,” Trump wrote. “A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right.” It appears Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has already done just that, activating 500 soldiers earlier Thursday. Trump told Walz in a tweet that “the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

    Read it at Twitter