Trump Threatens to Sic EPA on San Francisco Over Homeless Pollution
President Trump said the Environmental Protection Agency will hit the city of San Francisco with violations due to its homeless population. While on Air Force One on Wednesday, Trump accused the city of allowing tremendous amounts of pollution, including used needles, to flow into the ocean through storm drains. “It’s a terrible situation that’s in Los Angeles and in San Francisco,” Trump told reporters as he returned to Washington. “And we’re going to be giving San Francisco—they’re in total violation—we’re going to be giving them a notice very soon.” “They have to clean it up,” he added. “We can’t have our cities going to hell.” Trump’s comments come hours after he announced he would be revoking California’s authority to set its own vehicle emission standards on Twitter. “The Trump Administration is revoking California’s Federal Waiver on emissions in order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially SAFER,” he said.