Trump Threatens to Take Away Press Credentials From ‘Fake News’ Media

President Donald Trump threatened to take away the “Fake News” media’s credentials in a tweet Wednesday morning. “The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake),” he wrote. “Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?” In a statement, White House Correspondent’s Association President Margaret Talev said that “a president preventing a free and independent press from covering the workings of our republic would be an unconscionable assault on the First Amendment.” Trump famously banned certain news outlets from attending events in his 2016 campaign, and his propensity for attacking “fake news” has gained popularity with international governments.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10