Trump Threw Tantrum After His Lawyers Met Georgia Prosecutors, Maddow Reports
FEELING THE HEAT?
Last month, Donald Trump released a furious statement without any explanation that frothed: “All the Democrats want to do is put people in jail. They are vicious, violent and Radical Left thugs... They are destroying people’s lives, which is the only thing they are good at.” Now, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow thinks she’s figured out why. She revealed Monday night that the statement was released days after a previously unreported in-person meeting between Trump’s lawyers and Fulton County, Georgia prosecutors investigating whether Trump criminally violated Georgia state law by putting pressure on election officials. Connecting the meeting to Trump’s statement the same week, Maddow said: “Even though his statements often seem unhinged, this seemed particularly unhinged even for him.” She added: “That statement [was] within days of that previously unreported meeting by his attorneys, in-person with the Fulton County prosecutors’ office. Maybe that was what he was so upset about?”