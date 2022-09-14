Trump Throws Epic Tantrum Over FBI’s MyPillow Guy ‘Raid’

Donald Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social late Tuesday after MyPillow exec Mike Lindell said his cellphone had been confiscated by the feds while he was dining out at a Hardee’s restaurant.

“Breaking News: Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all,” the twice-impeached former president wrote.

He went on to declare, “Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The majesty of the United States is gone. Can’t let this happen. TAKE BACK AMERICA!”

Trump’s borderline hysterical reaction to the news appeared to mirror that of Lindell himself, who claimed on Facebook that he’d been “surrounded” by FBI agents who took away his livelihood by confiscating the phone.

The phone was reportedly seized in connection with a 2021 breach of voting machines in Mesa County, Colorado, allegedly carried out by Tina Peters, the county clerk now facing state felony charges for the alleged tampering.

Peters is accused of leaking sensitive voting-machine data that subsequently was presented at Lindell’s August 2021 “Cyber Symposium,” which she also attended.

The FBI Denver field office confirmed that its agents had executed a search warrant at the location where Lindell said the raid took place, but gave no further details.