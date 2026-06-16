Trump Throws Vance Under the Bus in Wild Error-Ridden Post

President Donald Trump and his second-in-command can’t seem to get their story straight, or do basic math.

Trump, 80, shared a post on Truth Social on Monday about his peace deal with Iran that directly conflicts with what Vice President JD Vance said about the agreement’s terms earlier in the day.

“Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!” the president wrote on his social media platform.

The president misquoted a figure that he bemoaned as "fake news." Donald Trump/Truth Social

The president was seemingly referring to reports that the memorandum of understanding electronically signed by both him and his veep on Monday contained a clause requiring the U.S. to pay Iran $300 billion—not $300 million—for reconstruction efforts.

Vance, 41, affirmed that term of the deal when pressed about it in an interview with CBS News’s Ed O’Keefe on Monday morning, who asked whether it was “true or false” that the Iranians would have access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund.

“Well, Ed, that’s the sort of thing they could have access to, funded by the Gulf Coast Coalition, so long as they honor their end of the obligation,” the vice president said.

“I think that one of the things you’re going to see, Ed — and people have to be skeptical of this — is that the hard-liners in the Iranian system will overemphasize the benefits that Iran gets, while underemphasizing all the things that they have to concede, and all the things they have to provide, in order to get these benefits,” he added.

The full text of the peace agreement has not yet been released, but senior U.S. officials assured that its contents would be made public on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Daily Beast reached out to both the White House and Vance’s office for comment on the president and vice president’s statements.

Trump announced that a peace agreement had been made on his 80th birthday, just before he held a ridiculous series of cage fight matches on the White House's South Lawn. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Twelve minutes after Trump’s Truth Social post, Vance shared a video on his own social media in an attempt to clarify the details of the deal, but neglected to include any information about the $300 billion fund he had acknowledged earlier.

“Number one: What this deal is that the Straits of Hormuz are open immediately,” Vance said, though reports have said that the trade corridor’s reopening wouldn’t be official until the memorandum is signed in person in Geneva on Friday.

Trump charged his second-in-command with taking on a more active role in peace negotiations. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“Number two: it ensures that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” he continued, saying that Trump had “completely decimated Iran’s nuclear program.”

“Now this deal really has two pathways: on the one hand, if the Iranians make the long-term commitments never to rebuild, then they’re gonna be welcomed into the world economy,” the vice president added. “If, on the other hand, they try to rebuild that nuclear program, they’re never gonna have the resources in order to do so.”

Vance then appeared on Fox News’ Hannity on Monday evening, where host Sean Hannity confronted the vice president directly.

Hannity told Vance he had been reading “that the Qataris are giving [Iran] $300 billion with the signed seal and approval of the U.S.” before referencing Trump’s Truth Social post denying the U.S.-approved payment.

The host asked Vance, “Did the U.S. ever sign off on the Qataris paying them that money?”

Vance said “No, the agreement says they are not getting a single dime of American money, that’s just not what this is.”

He claimed that agreement states that if the “Iranians behave” and accept sanctions and are integrated into the world economy, “we would invite other countries, not us, but other countries, to invest in their country. That’s fine, but only if they comply with the terms of the agreement.”

Hannity asked Vance directly if Iran will ever get any payment from America.

“They never get a dime of American taxpayer money ever. Full stop, not even close,” Vance said.

The vice president then stated that there is “a lot of economic benefit in the United States relieving a lot of sanctions and welcoming them back into the world economy. There’s a lot of benefit there, not American money, but there’s a lot of economic prosperity that can flow from that.”

Vance echoed similar sentiments in an CNN interview on The Source with Jake Tapper earlier on Monday.

“There hasn‘t been a single dollar of sanctions relief or unfrozen assets either from the United States or any of our allies in the gulf,” Vance said.