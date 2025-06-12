Trump Throws Newsom Plan to Get Rid of Gas Cars Into Reverse

President Donald Trump has quashed California’s electronic vehicle mandate, accusing Gavin Newsom of trying to “kill” the auto industry and setting off another legal battle with the Democratic governor.

Amid ongoing tensions over the Los Angeles protests, Trump signed a congressional resolution on Thursday blocking California’s ban on the sale of gas-guzzling cars by 2035, dealing a blow to Newsom’s bid to crack down on pollution.

Gavin Newsom has vowed to fight back against Trump's EV resolution. REUTERS

The president also signed measures to overturn California policies curbing emissions in certain cars and heavy-duty vehicles, declaring that while he liked EVs, including Elon Musk's Tesla cars, consumers should have other choices.

“We officially rescue the U.S. auto industry from destruction by terminating the California electric vehicle mandate once and for all,” he said at the White House.

“Today we’re saving California from a disaster and our entire country from a disaster.”

The move could have ripple effects for the rest of the country, because more than a dozen states are following California’s emissions rules.

But Newsom has already promised to fight back, insisting last month that “zero-emission vehicles are here to stay” and flagging that he would sue the administration.

“We won’t stand by as Trump Republicans make America smoggy again, undoing work that goes back to the days of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, all while ceding our economic future to China,” he said at the time.

“We’re going to fight this unconstitutional attack on California in court.”

Trump nixed California’s plans at a signing ceremony in the White House on Thursday alongside members of his cabinet and auto industry chiefs, many of whom have lobbied against the rules for years.

“This is actually car freedom day,” said American Petroleum Institute chief executive Mike Sommers.

“We have the opportunity today to give the American people a choice in the car that they want to buy.”

Electric vehicles also came into the spotlight during Trump and Musk’s epic breakup this month over the so-called “big, beautiful bill.”

The president accused his former First Buddy of turning on him because the bill would kill most credits for electric vehicles at the end of the year, disqualifying Teslas from a $7500 incentive created under the Biden administration.

Speaking in the White House East Room on Thursday, Trump told the audience he was “amazed” that Musk endorsed him last year, given that he was always going to abolish Biden’s EV policy.

But he insisted Musk knew this and had told him: “As long as it’s happening to everybody, I’ll be able to compete.

“I said: that’s very cool,” Trump recalled saying to Musk at the time. “That was my answer.”

The push to curb California’s EV rules is one of many battles Republicans have waged with the Democratic state.

The latest war front is immigration, with tensions continuing to simmer over Trump’s deportation crackdown after days of civil unrest in Los Angeles.

The president deployed nearly 5000 National Guard troops and Marines to the city against Newsom’s wishes, resulting in the governor suing the administration and accusing Trump of an unconstitutional power grab.