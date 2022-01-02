Trump Throws Support Behind MAGA Conservative in Illinois Congressional Fight
Loyalty Battle
Former President Donald Trump is working to buoy another loyalist’s run for office, this time the GOP primary bid of Mary Miller in Illinois’ 15th congressional district. Miller is a MAGA Republican with ties to Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Congresswoman who has pushed right-wing election conspiracy theories. Miller—who attended Trump’s infamous Jan. 6 rally—is facing off against fellow Republican Rodney Davis, who has also supported the former president. Trump, with his usual penchant for exclamation points, declared that Miller “is doing a fantastic job representing the people of Illinois!” She released a statement of her own, which read, in part: “I’m proud to be the only member of Congress from Illinois who is fighting to impeach Joe Biden and the lawless Biden Cabinet for leaving our border exposed to an invasion of illegal immigration.”