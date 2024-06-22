Trump ‘Tiny Hands’ Joke Rules Out VP Contender: Ex-Aide
TINY PROBLEM
Donald Trump’s former White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, says Marco Rubio will be overlooked to be the former president’s running mate because of his past jokes about Trump’s tiny hands. Scaramucci made the comment on the The Rest is Politics U.S. podcast, saying Trump will likely choose a “white guy” and was looking for “Mike Pence 2.0.” “Donald Trump has microscopic hands, it’s weird when you look at his body and you look at these tiny little hands coming out of those cuff-linked shirts, ok this is a little weird, the guy is sensitive about it,” Scaramucci said. “Marco called it out on the campaign, there is no way he’s picking Marco Rubio. No way! Because he doesn’t want that replay on all the liberal media, he’s not going to go with that.” In 2016, Rubio made fun of Trump “small hands”, saying “you know what they say about men with small hands?” Trump, who had given Rubio the nickname “little Marco,” fired back saying, “He referred to my hands—‘if they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” Scaramucci said “this guy’s going with a white guy. Let me tell you something he’s such a narcissist he can’t pick Tim Scott and then have somebody say to him 'well Tim Scott helped you with the Black vote so that”s why you won the presidency.”