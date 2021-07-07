Trump to Announce Class Action Lawsuits Against Facebook, Twitter

Former President Donald Trump is set to announce class action lawsuits today against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The lawyers handling the class action suit for Trump and others are John Q. Kelly and John P. Coale, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Daily Beast.

The lawsuits come after Trump lost his social media megaphone on both platforms following his comments inciting violence in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Two days after the Capitol assault, Trump was completely banned from Twitter—effectively cutting him off from the more than 88 million followers he had accrued.

A Facebook-funded oversight board announced last month that the former president would be suspended from the platform for at least two years.

A former Facebook official close to the company described the lawsuits to The Daily Beast as “a desperate fundraising appeal disguised as a lawsuit.”

Both companies had made repeated concessions for Trump over the years. Facebook had exempted political figures like Trump from its hate-speech rules and enacted another policy not to fact-check political leaders in spite of Trump’s promotion of misinformation.

The president and his allies have repeatedly criticized the bans as censorship while also claiming that the tech giants are biased against conservatives.

The lawsuits are not the first time Trump has tried to take aim at the tech giants. In 2020, he signed an executive order aimed at limiting the legal protections that shield social media companies from liability for the content users post on their platforms. President Biden revoked that executive order in May.