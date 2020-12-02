Trump to Award Nation’s Highest Civilian Honor to Lou Holtz, Former Notre Dame Football Coach

Read it at Bleacher Report
President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to former college football coach Lou Holtz on Thursday, the White House announced. Holtz, 83, is best known for leading the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the national championship in 1988. In August, Holtz drew criticism for his speech at the Republican National Convention, where he referred to Joe Biden as a “Catholic in name only.” “America recognizes Lou Holtz as one of the greatest football coaches of all time for his unmatched accomplishments on the gridiron,” a statement from the White House read.