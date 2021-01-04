New Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99
    Trump to Award Medal of Freedom to Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan: Report

    THANKS FOR NOTHING

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    President Trump is expected to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s top civilian honor, to Reps. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), The Washington Post reported on Sunday. Nunes and Jordan are both close allies of the president. Nunes is perhaps best known for pushing conspiracy theories about Trump’s impeachment, while Jordan made headlines for allegedly not reporting accusations of sexual abuse against a team doctor while he was a wrestling coach at Ohio State University.

