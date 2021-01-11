Trump to Award Medal of Freedom to Patriots’ Bill Belichick

CHEAT SHEET
Just days after President Trump helped incite a riot in the U.S. Capitol that killed five people, he is set to award the nation’s highest civilian honor to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach has been a longtime friend of the president, with Belichick writing Trump a congratulatory letter after he won the 2016 election. The two men had a rough 2020, with the Patriots missing out on the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, while Trump lost re-election. However, Belichick did not attempt to overturn his team’s 7-9 record this year.