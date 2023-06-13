Trump Will Reportedly Be Spared of Handcuffs and a Mugshot
RULES FOR THEE
The first U.S. president to be federally indicted after leaving office will be getting some special treatment when he appears in court on Tuesday afternoon. Citing sources, ABC News reported that, unlike most criminal defendants, Donald Trump is not expected to get a mugshot taken, be handcuffed, or have his pockets emptied when he’s formally processed at the federal courthouse in Miami. He’s also likely to be electronically fingerprinted in an underground garage out of the public view, Miami Herald federal court reporter Jay Weaver told NPR. The Justice Department has hit the ex-president with a 37-count indictment for his alleged willful mishandling of classified records at Mar-a-Lago. He is due to appear in court at 3 p.m. Tuesday.