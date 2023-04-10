Trump Totally Ignores F.E.C. Financial Disclosure Deadline
SLAP ON THE WRIST
Donald Trump has repeatedly missed Federal Election Commission deadlines to disclose his personal finances—but the measly fine for noncompliance essentially gives him a free pass to continue flouting the rules. The disclosure was supposed to give the public the first status update on Trump’s post-presidential business ventures. Of particular interest is information on Truth Social, Trump’s personal social media platform. After three consecutive extensions from the federal agency, he was finally informed that he would face a $200 fine if he doesn’t file within 30 days of March 16, a deadline that appears set to come and go without action by the former president’s team. “President Trump has significant financial holdings, and we have advised the Federal Election Commission that additional time is needed to file his financial disclosure report,” Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr. Trump, told The New York Times.