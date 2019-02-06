Trump to Face London Protests at NATO Summit in December
RETURN TRIP
Donald Trump is due to visit London again in December after NATO announced its next summit will take place in the English capital. During his last visit to Britain, Trump was faced with tens of thousands of protesters on the streets of London—and, most memorably, a blimp shaped like the president in a diaper was flown outside the Palace of Westminster. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement that the Allies have agreed to meet in London in December in order discuss security challenges and how NATO can adapt to keep people safe, the BBC reports. British Prime Minister Theresa May said: “The U.K. is one of the founding members of NATO and I am very pleased that the secretary general has asked us to host a meeting of NATO leaders this year to mark its 70th anniversary.” Trump’s last U.K. trip saw him meet the queen at Windsor Castle, visit May at her country retreat, and play golf at one of his resorts in Scotland.