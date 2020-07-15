CHEAT SHEET
Trump to Finalize Major Environmental Policy Rollback
President Donald Trump is set to finalize a major rollback to the National Environmental Policy Act, which previously required the government to conduct an impact analysis and seek public input prior to beginning a major development project. Trump has argued that the rule is too costly to developers, and said in January that it is to blame for the nation’s decaying infrastructure. Opponents of the rollback, which is expected to be completed Wednesday, have sworn to fight the measure in court and Democrats have said they would reverse the action if they win the Senate and the presidency in November. Trump is expected to reveal the new policy, which would speed up the review process for certain projects and exempt others, in Georgia.