Politics

Trump to Fire Hundreds From FAA Despite Four Deadly Crashes on His Watch

HUNG OUT TO DRY

Insiders say the cuts would be “dangerous” and “unconscionable” after recent air disasters.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Donald Trump.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaJerry Seinfeld Tells Activist: ‘I Don’t Care About Palestine’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsRFK Jr. Got to Work Gutting CDC Staff on Day 1
Sean Craig
MediaBorder Czar Whines It’s Been ‘Hard’ to Find Undocumented Immigrants
Maurício Alencar
MediaJerry Seinfeld Tells Activist: ‘I Don’t Care About Palestine’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaJim Acosta Calls for Reporters to Boycott Trump Admin Over AP Blacklist
Yasmeen Hamadeh