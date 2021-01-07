CHEAT SHEET
Trump to Flee D.C. After Inciting Riot on U.S. Capitol
PEACE OUT
Read it at Business Insider
Less than 48 hours after he incited a riot on the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump plans to flee Washington, D.C. for the weekend, Business Insider first reported on Thursday.
A White House official confirmed that the president would travel to the Camp David retreat in Maryland, not his preferred Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, on Friday. The decision to leave the White House comes after a growing exodus of top staff from the administration and calls for impeachment and invoking of the 25th Amendment from both Democrats and some Republicans in Congress.