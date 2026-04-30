Trump to Hold Secret Briefing as War Crisis Spirals

President Donald Trump is to hold crisis talks with two of the country’s most senior military commanders, fueling speculation that he is about to order a new wave of deep strikes on Iran, according to insiders.

Negotiations with Tehran are at an impasse, with both sides refusing to budge on their red lines. Some of Trump’s aides and allies have encouraged him to negotiate with force, whilst others have advised continued economic pressure.

However, two sources with knowledge of the matter have told Axios that the 79-year-old is leaning towards the former and is due to receive a briefing from CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper on Thursday. Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will also reportedly be present.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth listens as Adm. Brad Cooper, Commander of U.S. Central Command, speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Three sources claim that CENTCOM has prepared a plan for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes. Infrastructure will be included in the targets, they added. Trump has previously threatened to destroy infrastructure in Iran when negotiations have gone awry, despite warnings that might constitute a war crime.

The logjam is mainly down to U.S. negotiators insisting that Iran abandon its nuclear project, something it has so far refused to do.

Officials hope that wider strikes might force Iran to submit. The move comes after commanders reportedly requested that the Army’s long-delayed Dark Eagle hypersonic missile be sent to the region.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz triggered a global oil and energy crisis. Stringer/Reuters

Enriched uranium still remains under the rubble at the conversion plant in Isfahan, Iran. DigitalGlobe via Getty Images

If this request is approved, it would be the first time the weapon has been deployed by the U.S. The missile has a reported range of more than 1,725 miles and moves at five times the speed of sound.

Another reported point of discussion for the CENTCOM meeting is the potential for a special forces operation to secure Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. The bulk of this material is believed to remain at its Isfahan nuclear complex, which was bombed last June during the U.S.-Israel “Operation Midnight Hammer” strikes.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), estimates Iran’s stockpile is enough to create 10 nuclear bombs. It is estimated to have roughly 440 kg (970 lb) of uranium enriched to 60 percent.

Despite all of this, Trump reportedly sees his blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as the main leverage in talks. He told Axios on Wednesday that it is “somewhat more effective than the bombing.”

Two sources told the publication, though, that if talks remain at an impasse, he could commission strikes. Similar talks took place with Adm. Cooper, the CENTCOM Commander, two days before “Operation Epic Fury” started.