Trump to Host Rally in Sessions’ Hometown for His Senate-Runoff Opponent

President Donald Trump will host a rally in Mobile, Alabama, on behalf of Tommy Tuberville, who is facing off against former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a July 14 Senate runoff election. Trump endorsed Tuberville, the former Auburn University head football coach, in March. Trump and Sessions had a falling out in 2017 after the former attorney general recused himself from the Russia investigation, as he was legally required to do so. Sessions responded to Trump’s decision to support Tuberville’s campaign with a rally, saying his time “would be far better spent in swing states he must win to be re-elected,” and that Alabama would decisively vote for Trump in November.