Trump to Host ‘The J6 Awards Gala’ at His Bedminster Golf Club

Former President Donald Trump, in conjunction with an outfit called “The America Project,” will be hosting a “J6 Awards Gala” at his Bedminster Golf Club on Sept. 5 to “honor and celebrate” the rioters currently being prosecuted for their alleged violent assault on the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The fundraiser, which starts at $1,500 a ticket, is intended to “help cover costs and support the defendants and their families, with exclusive benefits and recognition at the gala.”

The 20 defendants being specifically honored by the fundraiser are also a part of the “January 6th Prison Choir” who last year put out a song called Justice For All which features Trump, although he does not sing.

The prisoners can be heard signing the Pledge of Allegiance and the Star Spangled Banner, while parts of Trump’s speeches are spliced in.

“This event is not just a celebration of the song’s success but also an opportunity to show our support and solidarity,” the website for the event reads.

A promotional video for the event includes a video of Trump announcing at a rally that “they ought to release the Jan. 6 hostages... I call them hostages, some people call them prisoners.”

In another clip, Trump says, “it would be my great honor to pardon the peaceful Jan. 6 protestors.”

Attendees can also expect to hear from Rudy Giuliani and conservative comedian Anthony Riamondi.

The event is sponsored by Old Glory Bank, which was co-founded by Trump acolytes including Ben Carson, John Rich and Larry Elder, along with The America Project.

Stand in the Gap, a “non-profit foundation dedicated to advocating for change in re-entry, family services, and justice reform,” that focuses on Jan. 6 prisoners, is also listed as a sponsor.