Trump to Launch ‘His Own’ Social Media Platform According to Spokesperson Jason Miller
‘COMPLETELY REDEFINE THE GAME’
President Trump now plans to launch his own social media platform in the near future, according to his spokesperson and longtime adviser Jason Miller. Trump was kicked off of Twitter, Facebook and other popular social media platforms for his alleged role in inciting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
During an appearance on Fox News’ MediaBuzz Sunday morning, Miller told host Howard Kurtz that Trump would be “returning to social media in two or three months” with “his own platform”—essentially a concession that he does not expect to be reinstated on Twitter or Facebook. “This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media,” Miller added. “It’s going to completely redefine the game and everybody’s going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”
Miller went on to claim that the new platform is “going to be big” will attract “tens of millions” of new users. Other conservative-friendly Twitter alternatives like Parler have struggled to garner traction compared to mainstream social media sites.