Trump to Make First Presidential Appearance at Anti-Abortion March for Life

President Trump will be the first president to attend the March for Life, the annual anti-abortion demonstration in Washington, D.C., the White House announced Wednesday. While previous Republican presidents have sent video and audio messages to demonstrators, the president plans on attending the 47th annual March for Life on Friday in person. “Thank you, President Trump, for being a voice for the unborn and continuously working to build a culture of life,” the March for Life Twitter account posted. “See you on Friday...Big Crowd!” Trump wrote on his own Twitter account.