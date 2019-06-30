CHEAT SHEET

    Trump to Meet With Kim Jong Un at Demilitarized Zone

    Allison Quinn

    Breaking News Reporter

    President Trump is due to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas after Kim reportedly accepted his invitation on Sunday. “For some reason we have a certain chemistry,” Trump said ahead of the meeting, which he said earlier would likely be just for a “hello” and a hand shake. “It’s just a step,” he said. “It might be an important step but it might not.” Trump also said he’d have “no problem” becoming the first American president to step into North Korea. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who said Kim accepted Trump’s invitation to meet, praised the planned meeting as a “significant milestone.” 

