CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
RENDEZVOUS
Trump to Meet With Kim Jong Un at Demilitarized Zone
Read it at Associated Press
President Trump is due to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas after Kim reportedly accepted his invitation on Sunday. “For some reason we have a certain chemistry,” Trump said ahead of the meeting, which he said earlier would likely be just for a “hello” and a hand shake. “It’s just a step,” he said. “It might be an important step but it might not.” Trump also said he’d have “no problem” becoming the first American president to step into North Korea. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who said Kim accepted Trump’s invitation to meet, praised the planned meeting as a “significant milestone.”