Trump to Nominate Retired General to Replace Marie Yovanovitch as Ambassador to Ukraine

Read it at Reuters
President Donald Trump is planning to nominate a retired general to be the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Reuters reports. Keith Dayton, a former Army lieutenant general, is now the United States’ senior defense adviser to Ukraine and previously served as the U.S. Security Coordinator for Israel-Palestinian Authority. The announcement came the same day as a nomination for a new Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services. Trump fired the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, a year ago. She testified against him at his impeachment trial.