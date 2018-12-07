Trump to Nominate William Barr for Attorney General, Heather Nauert for U.N. Ambassador

President Trump told reporters Friday that he will nominate William Barr to be the next attorney general and Heather Nauert for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. If confirmed, Barr—who said last November that the Department of Justice should have investigated Hillary Clinton—will succeed ousted Attorney General Jeff Sessions and take over for Acting AG Matt Whittaker. Barr previously served as attorney general under George H.W. Bush. Nauert, a former Fox News personality, would replace Nikki Haley. Before departing for Missouri, Trump said that Nauert is “very talented, very smart, very quick and I think she’s going to be respected by all.” He added that Barr is “a terrific man” and “one of the most respected jurists in the country,” adding that he was his “first choice from Day One.” Trump also said that he would announce another nomination tomorrow at the Army/Navy football game, hinting that “it will have to do with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and succession,” before giving reporters a thumbs up and departing for his plane.
