Trump to Open 2023 With ‘Intimate’ Campaign Event in South Carolina
LOW-KEY
Donald Trump is opening the 2023 political season with a more “intimate” campaign event in South Carolina at the end of January, Politico reports. The news comes as political circles are starting to question the slow and gradual launch of the former president’s 2024 campaign. Key advisers around Trump claim that the switch-up strategy of temporarily moving away from his trademark boisterous rallies will help him secure the GOP nomination in the opening days of the race. “People want to push, ‘Why aren’t you doing rallies?’ Well, I think it would be kind of crazy to be spending huge amounts of money this far out,” senior Trump adviser Chris LaCivita said in an interview with the publication, adding that “you have to husband your resources.” The low-profile approach has undeniably raised some eyebrows, with some chalking it up to political weakness after extremely poor performances by Trump-backed midterm candidates in November.