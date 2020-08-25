Trump to Pardon Convicted Bank Robber Who Now Helps Inmates During RNC Appearance: NYT

Read it at The New York Times
President Donald Trump is expected to pardon a bank robber convicted on federal charges during his Tuesday address at the Republican National Convention, The New York Times reports. Jon Ponder robbed a bank in Nevada in 2004, and the former FBI officer who arrested him, Richard Beasley, will speak at the convention as well. Since his conviction, Ponder has founded a nonprofit, Hope for Prisoners, dedicated to reducing recidivism and helping inmates better integrate into society after completing their sentences. Ponder was also convicted twice on state charges of domestic battery in the 1990s and early 2000s, for which he received clemency earlier this year.