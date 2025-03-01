Cheat Sheet
1
Hegseth Militarizes Southern Border With Up to 3,000 More Troops and Armed Stryker Vehicles
FRONT LINES
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.01.25 2:05PM EST 
Hegseth
Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The Trump administration plans to send between 2,500 and 3,000 active-duty troops and 20-ton armored Stryker combat vehicles down south in another move to further militarize the U.S.-Mexico border. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has come under fire for claiming women shouldn’t serve in combat roles, ordered the soldiers to “reinforce and expand” current operations to “seal the border” and protect the country’s “territorial integrity.” Most troops are from Fort Carson, Colo., and will be deployed in the coming weeks. Despite a recent drop in border crossings, the administration wants “100%” operational control of the region. Stryker vehicles carry up to 11 soldiers and often come with machine guns and grenade launchers. They’re typically used in violent combat in places like Iraq and Afghanistan. The Senate confirmed Hegseth in January despite allegations of sexual assault, alcoholism, and association with neo-Nazi groups. He’s promised to unravel diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in the military and bring a “warrior culture” to the armed forces.

Read it at WaPo

2
House GOP Wants to Get Rid of Black Lives Matter Plaza
TAKEOVER
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.01.25 1:54PM EST 
BLM
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Roberto Schmidt/ AFP via Getty Images

House Republicans are planning to scrub the historic Black Lives Matter Plaza that was renamed following the tragic death of George Floyd in May 2020. Floyd, a Black man, was senselessly murdered by a white cop in a killing that ignited a nationwide movement calling for police accountability and racial justice. Protestors took to the streets of the capital, chanting the names of Floyd and other Black victims of police violence—Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, among others—and were met with violence and tear gas near the site of the plaza. Shortly after, a mural was unveiled on the site to condemn police brutality and send the message “loud and clear” that the city recognizes peoples’ “humanity,” according to Black D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Now, following Trump’s attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion, the administration will destroy “left-wing pet projects” and address “partisan abuses ... such as Black Lives Matter Plaza,” according to House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky. Trump has previously said he approves of taking over the nation’s capital, stating, “I think that we should govern District of Columbia.”

Read it at NY Post

5
Underage ‘American Idol’ Star Crashes Car in Suspected DUI
BUSTED
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 03.01.25 10:34AM EST 
Published 03.01.25 10:07AM EST 
AMERICAN IDOL "618 (Season Finale)" The live coast-to-coast, three-hour season finale features special performances from music legends and today's top artists, with the Top 3 contestants taking the stage for the final time as America decides who will become the next American Idol. SUNDAY, MAY 21 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)
Colin Stough. Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

American Idol season 21 alum Colin Stough, 20, was arrested and charged on suspicion of driving under the influence, underage alcohol consumption, and failure to exercise due care on Friday in Tennessee, reported TMZ. Highway patrol responded after Stough crashed his car just outside of Nashville. He was taken to a local hospital, then booked and released on bail. Authorities did not disclose whether Stough suffered any injuries from the crash. Stough placed third on his season of American Idol behind winner Iam Tongi and runner-up Megan Danielle in 2023. Stough’s audition, in which he sang Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Simple Man, impressed judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. As Stough became a fan-favorite, Perry called him the “Brad Pitt of country music,” reported People. She added, “He’s got the taste and the song choice and the vocal ability—he really showcased it." Stough followed up his Idol run with the original song, “I Still Talk To Jesus,” and the EP, Lookin’ For Home. Last year, Stough announced in an Instagram post that he was engaged to his girlfriend, Mckenzie Rhett.

6
Blake Lively Recruits Former CIA Deputy for Crisis PR Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
YOUR MOVE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.01.25 1:15AM EST 
Blake Lively at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York, New York.
Blake Lively at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York, New York. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Blake Lively has decided to bring out the big guns in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The Gossip Girl star has hired Nick Shapiro, the CIA’s former deputy chief of staff and senior advisor to former CIA director John Brennan, as her PR crisis manager. Lively and Baldoni, her It Ends With Us director and co-star, have been tangled up in messy lawsuits against each other since December. “The litigation team for Ms. Lively retained Mr. Shapiro to advise on the legal communications strategy for the ongoing sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit occurring in the Southern District of New York,” a member of Lively’s legal team at Willkie Farr & Gallagher told Variety. In December, Lively submitted a letter to the California Civil Rights Department accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment during filming the previous year. The letter, which also detailed allegations of Baldoni orchestrating a smear campaign against the actress in 2024, was the main source of The New York Times article that sparked a legal dispute that now involves more than a dozen individuals and companies. On December 31, 2024, Baldoni and nine other individuals sued The New York Times for $250 million for libel. Lively then filed her own lawsuit against the same group claiming they were “retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns.” Baldoni responded by next suing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million, accusing them of defamation and civil extortion. On Friday, a federal judge ruled against some of Lively’s requests, including call and text logs between Baldoni, his PR team, and other employees at the movie’s production company. The judge claimed these were “overly intrusive and disproportionate to the needs of the case.” She was, however, granted a subpoena for phone records.

Read it at Variety

7
Musk Doubles Down On Justify-Your-Job Email Scheme
PER MY LAST EMAIL
Catherine Bouris
Published 02.28.25 11:58PM EST 
Elon Musk
Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

After telling federal employees last week that they would need to send weekly emails summarizing their accomplishments at work, and sparking an avalanche of backlash, Elon Musk has doubled down, sending a second round of emails late Friday. According to a report from the Associated Press, despite speculation that the emails would be delivered in a different format this time around—sent from a different email address, with the request phrased differently—the emails came from the same Office of Personnel Management as last week’s, and included the same request asking government workers to, “Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets describing what you accomplished last week and cc your manager.” Workers are expected to respond to the emails by 11:59 p.m. ET. Less than half of all federal employees responded to last week’s emails, with many being told by their superiors to ignore them, including FBI employees under director Kash Patel.

Read it at ASSOCIATED PRESS

8
Golden Globes Voters Are Losing Their $75,000 Annual Paycheck
NO MO MONEY
William Vaillancourt
Published 03.01.25 12:57AM EST 
Helen Hoehne
Helen Hoehne Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Members of the Golden Globes voting body will no longer be paid, the organization’s president announced during a Friday meeting over Zoom, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news, from Helen Hoehne, came in the middle of a five-year deal signed in June 2023 which stipulated that some voters would receive $75,000 per year. They are each reportedly being given a severance of $102,500, and the option to remain paid Globes voters for next January’s awards show. A Globes spokesperson told the outlet that the perception of bias by paid voters factored into the decision, adding that the Globes is meeting its contractual obligations through the severances. There are 50 voting members—formerly of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—who are paid, while about 250 members are not. Neither the Academy Awards, Emmys nor Grammys pays their voters. Last month’s ceremony was the first in the Globes’ 81-year history to have a solo female host.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

9
‘Trump Gaza’ Video Creators Call It a ‘Joke,’ Reject U.S. ‘Propaganda Machine’
NOT SO FUNNY
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.28.25 5:56PM EST 
Published 02.28.25 5:31PM EST 
Trump and Netanyahu
Leah Millis/Leah Millis/ REUTERS

The creators of the bizarre “Trump Gaza” AI video don’t know how President Donald Trump found it and claim they don’t want to be part of his “propaganda machine.” Israel natives Solo Avital and Ariel Vromen, who now live in the United States, said their video was meant to be satirical. The viral video features a ludicrous depiction of Gaza in which Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sit shirtless by a pool near a giant golden statue of Trump. It portrays the Gaza Strip as a shiny resort with Trump’s name smacked on it—far different from the reality of a war-torn country where 2.2 million people have been displaced and almost 50,000 have died. The video received backlash from Palestinians and U.S. citizens alike. Now, even Avital and Vromen seem to regret the clip, saying that it was created as a software experiment and that they weren’t sure how it ended up reaching the White House. But while they said it was a “joke,” the pair complimented the president’s policy proposal to relocate Palestinians and “level” the region to create a “Rivera of the Middle East.”

Read it at NBC

10
Karla Sofia Gascón Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Twitter Controversy
NOT DONE YET
Catherine Bouris
Published 02.28.25 9:08PM EST 
Karla Sofia Gascon
Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images

Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Pérez star and Best Actress nominee at the upcoming Academy Awards, made her first red carpet appearance at France’s Cesar Awards on Friday after avoiding most events this awards season, following the discovery of multiple racist and xenophobic tweets published over several years last month. The appearance comes after Gascón told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week that she will be attending the Oscars after all, telling the publication that she was “grateful to be back.” Gascón did not speak to the media during her appearance at the Cesar Awards. While Emilia Pérez, directed by Frenchman Jacques Audiard, won seven awards—including Best Film—Gascón lost the Best Actress award to Hafsia Herzi for her role in Stéphane Demoustier’s crime drama Borgo.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

