CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trump to Pardon Susan B. Anthony for Voting in 1872 Election
THE GOODNESS OF HIS HEART
Read it at New York Times
President Trump will grant Susan B. Anthony an official pardon on Tuesday for voting in the 1872 presidential election contrary to suffrage laws at the time. Trump’s move comes on the anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave all U.S. women the right to vote. It was widely known as the Susan B. Anthony amendment, but she was not always celebrated. She was convicted by an all-male jury of illegally casting a vote and fined $100. “She was never pardoned. Did you know that? She was never pardoned,” Trump said. “What took so long?” The president faces a historic gender gap in the polls with women overwhelmingly favoring his opponent, Joe Biden.