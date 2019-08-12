CHEAT SHEET
Trump to Penalize Green Card Applicants Who Use Food Stamps and Housing Vouchers
A new policy introduced by President Donald Trump on Monday seeks to penalize immigrant green-card applicants who use food-assistance programs and housing vouchers. The policy, which BuzzFeed News reports has been in the works since last September, will take effect in about two months. The new rule is part of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows the government to deny permanent residency to immigrants determined to be a financial burden on society. The new rule specifically points to food stamps and housing vouchers as proof immigrants rely on the federal government for financial support. Those who support immigrant rights worry the new policy will hurt those most in need. “Numerous studies, by MPI and others, have found the rule would result in disenrollment from public-benefits programs by many immigrants, including those not directly affected by the rule, as well as U.S.-born dependents,” according to a report by the Migration Policy Institute. “Already, there are anecdotal reports by service providers of people disenrolling from public-benefit programs amid fear or confusion about the rule.”