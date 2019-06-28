CHEAT SHEET
THAT’LL DO IT
Trump to Putin at G20 Summit: ‘Don’t Meddle’ in Next U.S. Election
President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Friday morning for a meeting during the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. Before the meeting began, a reporter called out to Trump asking if he is going to tell Russia not to meddle in future U.S. elections. Trump wagged his finger and leaned over to Putin and said, “Don’t meddle in the election.” Trump said the two men have a lot to talk about, including trade and some disarmament. He added that he is looking forward to “spending some very good time together, [and] a lot of very positive things are going to come out of the relationship.” This is Trump and Putin’s first meeting since the release of the Mueller Report, which detailed Russia’s “sweeping and systematic” effort to disrupt the 2016 election.