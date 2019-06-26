CHEAT SHEET
Trump to Reporters: What I Talk About With Putin Is ‘None of Your Business’
Just before departing Washington for the G-20 summit in Japan on Wednesday, President Trump told reporters it was “none of [their] business” what he would discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I will have a very good conversation with him,” Trump said, according to Politico. “What I say to him is none of your business.” Trump is expected to have a closed-door meeting with the Russian leader at the summit in Osaka, but did not say if he would bring up election interference. Last week, Trump told Meet the Press host Chuck Todd that he “may” bring the topic up in talks. Trump raised eyebrows in an earlier meeting with Putin when he went against the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence community during a 2018 Helsinki summit press conference and suggested he believed Putin’s claim that Russia did not engage in election inference in 2016. “President Putin says it's not Russia. I don't see any reason why it would be,” Trump said.