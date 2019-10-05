CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
WOW
Trump to Require Immigrants Applying for Visas to Prove They Can Afford Healthcare: WSJ
Read it at Wall Street Journal
President Trump reportedly plans to sign a proclamation that will require immigrants applying for visas to prove they can afford heath care in the U.S. According to The Wall Street Journal, immigrants would be mandated to show that they have the financial ability to pay for health care or prove that they can get heath insurance. The new requirement would reportedly apply to migrants who have family members in the U.S., but will not apply to refugees or those who have been granted asylum. It is reportedly set to take effect in 30 days. The White House has not commented publicly on the matter, but officials did notify outside groups about the plan on a Friday call.