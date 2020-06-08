Trump to Resume MAGA Rallies Within Two Weeks
President Donald Trump plans to resume his Make America Great Again rallies within the next two weeks.
The location and safety measures for the rallies—in light of the coronavirus—have yet to be determined, but the Trump campaign is expected to share options with the president in coming days.
“While Trump is likely to face blowback for resuming in-person events while the coronavirus pandemic is still ravaging the country,” Politico reported, “his advisers contend that the recent massive protests in metropolitan areas will make it harder for liberals to criticize him.”
“Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The great American comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement, including the requisite shot at Trump’s rival: “You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of.”