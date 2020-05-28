Trump to Sign Order That Would Allow for Penalizing Social Media Companies That Show ‘Political Bias’: WaPo
President Trump is set to sign an executive order that would pave the way to penalizing social media companies for “political bias,” The Washington Post reports. Sources cited by the Post said the order would essentially remove some of the protections granted to social media companies by a law known as Section 230, which currently stipulates that tech companies not be held liable for content posted by users. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters earlier on Wednesday that Trump would soon be signing an executive order related to social media, though no further details were provided at that time. The White House said Trump is expected to sign the order on Thursday.
The move comes after Trump vowed to “close down” social media platforms that he claims stifle conservative voices. The president tore into Twitter earlier this week after the social media giant labeled one of his tweets with a fact-checking disclaimer.