Trump to Sign Order That Would Withhold Funds From Colleges Over Anti-Semitism: Report
President Trump will reportedly sign an executive order on Wednesday that would threaten to withhold federal funding from universities that fail to combat perceived anti-Semitism on campuses. According to The New York Times, the order will treat Judaism like a nationality—which would trigger a law that punishes colleges if they don't take action to promote an open environment for minority students. The order reportedly mimics bipartisan legislation that has been stalled in Congress for years and reportedly came from an effort by Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is the Jewish grandson of Holocaust survivors.
Critics of the move have reportedly said it would stifle campus free speech and concerns over Israel’s policies toward Palestinians, especially with the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement causing tensions on campuses. This comes after the UNC-Duke Consortium for Middle East Studies agreed to make adjustments after the Education Department threatened to withhold future Title VI grants.