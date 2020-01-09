Trump to Slacken Environmental Laws Make it Easier to Build Mines and Pipelines, Says Report
President Trump is set to significantly loosen a set of environmental rules to make it easier for corporations to build mines, expand airports and lay pipelines, the Washington Post reports. The proposed changes, which the newspaper says will be unveiled Tuesday, would slacken the National Environmental Policy Act. The act requires federal agencies to assess the impact of a big infrastructure projects before they begin, and it has previously been used by environmental activists to delay or block controversial projects. President Trump said on the act’s 50th anniversary last week that it “can increase costs, derail important projects, and threaten jobs for American workers and labor union members.” Trump now wants to redefine what constitutes a “major federal action” in order to exempt projects without significant federal funding from the environmental reviews. However, the proposal will almost certainly face legal challenges.