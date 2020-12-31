Trump to Snub His Own New Year’s Party for Last-Ditch Election Challenge, Says Report
AULD LANG WHINE
A dejected and desperate President Trump is reportedly ditching his own Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party to return to Washington as some of his fellow Republicans plot one last futile attempt to overturn the election. According to CNN, guests have already started gathering at Trump’s Palm Beach resort and were expecting the president to attend tonight’s bash as had been advertised. But Trump’s diary says he will leave Florida at 11 a.m. ET to head to the White House. CNN reports that Trump has been in a terrible mood during his Florida trip and has become obsessed with the upcoming certification process in Congress, set for Jan. 6. While in Florida, he has reportedly lobbied senators on whether they will object to the certification, and has also raised the matter with Vice President Mike Pence, who will oversee the process. Pence has reportedly had to personally explain to Trump that his role is ceremonial, and he can’t just decide to reject Electoral College votes. The VP has reportedly put his planned trip overseas after the vote on hold.