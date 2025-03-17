Skip to Main Content
Russia
Trump to Speak to Putin, Says They Are Talking About 'Dividing Up Certain Assets'
PHONE A FRIEND
Asked if he thinks the U.S. can end the conflict in Ukraine, Trump said: "Maybe we can, maybe we can't."
Sean Craig
Published
Mar. 17 2025
9:47AM EDT
Sean Craig
sean.craig@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
