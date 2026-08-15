Trump to Splurge Billions on Deranged 1940s Obsession

Donald Trump, 80, is demanding changes to the Navy’s new aircraft carriers that could cost billions of dollars and delay the rollout of the much needed vessels.

Officials told The Washington Post the Navy has been forced to consider changes to the Ford class aircraft carriers because Trump doesn’t like their current “look.”

The changes would constitute a major ship redesign that would involve moving the tower that serves as the carrier’s command center closer to the middle of the ship, officials said, in order to “resemble older vessels,” like those used in World War II.

The U.S. Navy's WWII aircraft carriers. FPG/Getty Images

The potential redesign is estimated to cost billions more and take years longer than the current budgeted Ford class rollout.

The change was attempted during the first Trump administration but never carried out due to a study that warned of the high costs and subsequent delays.

“It came back that the cost and time to do so would just be extraordinary,” a former official said.

But according to the officials, the president is determined to have his way and has again asked for a review.

The Navy’s most recent shipbuilding plan is for 10 Ford class ships, at a cost of $22 billion each.

There is currently just one Ford class carrier in service—the USS Gerald R. Ford, but there are three more in various stages of construction—the USS John F. Kennedy is undergoing sea trials, and two more are being built.

USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier arrives at Souda Bay naval base on the island of Crete, Greece, March 23, 2026. Makis Kartsonakis/REUTERS

On Thursday, Trump signed a national security memorandum that also called for reverting the catapult on the carriers that help propel fighter jets off the ship’s deck back to the previous steam-powered design, another change that will cost time and money.

The USS Gerald R. Ford has an electromagnetic catapult, one of many new technologies that contributed to the 17-year build time for the ship.

According to the Navy’s own website, Naval Air Systems Command, the electromagnetic catapults are more reliable and efficient than the steam powered ones, and make for a “quieter and cooler work and living spaces for Sailors.”

They are also cheaper over time, allow for “expanded operational capability” and “higher launch energy capacity” than the old steam catapult.

According to the Post, changing the placement of the island is also seen by officials as an unwanted throwback to a less safe and efficient time.