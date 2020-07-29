Trump to Suburbanites: Your ‘Suburban Lifestyle Dream’ Will No Longer Be Tainted by ‘Low Income Housing’

Read it at CNBC
President Donald Trump tweeted an appeal to suburban voters Wednesday as his campaign falters among suburbanites. “I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood,” Trump wrote. “Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!” he added. The president’s tweet referenced his new housing rule, titled “Preserving Community and Neighborhood Choice,” which repeals the Obama-era Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Rule. The Obama administration rule required local governments that receive federal funding for housing to address institutional bias. The Trump administration claimed the rule was too complicated and expensive.