Trump to Upstage Hegseth by Crashing Bizarre Generals Summit

President Trump is gearing up to hold court at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s all-hands military meeting Tuesday.

The 79-year-old president’s appearance, first reported by Axios, adds much more scrutiny—and security presence–to what was already a controversial and expensive meeting.

“We have confirmation from the White House that POTUS is now attending the speech on Tuesday,” a planning document obtained by The Washington Post says.

Trump, here pictured speaking at West Point, brings further scrutiny to the highly-unusual gathering of generals. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, last week called U.S. generals stationed around the world to Quantico, Va. The highly-unusual order, which will cost the U.S. millions of dollars to bring the generals to the U.S. on short notice, sparked concerns that the U.S. was on the brink of a major military conflict. However, insider reports indicate that the meeting is essentially a photo-op.

Hegseth plans to video himself giving a speech on “warrior ethos” to the generals, because “the guys with the stars on their shoulders make for a better audience from an optics standpoint,” an insider told CNN.

News of the meeting also sparked comparisons to the Third Reich. Former U.S. general Ben Hodges tweeted, “July 1935 German generals were called to a surprise assembly in Berlin and informed that their previous oath to the Weimar constitution was void and that they would be required to swear a personal oath to the Führer. Most generals took the new oath to keep their positions.”

Hegseth, 45, retorted, “Cool story, General.”

Inside the department, there were worries that the meeting is a pretext for the Trump administration to exert its influence over the military.

“This is a showcase for Hegseth to tell them: get on board, or potentially have your career shortened,” a defense official told CNN on Friday.

The appearance of Trump, who allegedly dodged the Vietnam War draft five times, will do little to quell those concerns.

Hegseth plans to release his speech. At the moment, it is unknown what Trump will do with his speech.

Critics have worried that Hegseth's speech could amount to a loyalty test for the Trump administration. Omar Havana/Getty Images

Regardless of whether the speech is a pep rally or a veiled threat, the Trump administration has already begun trying to shape the U.S. military and intelligence organizations to its image.

Hegseth and Trump have been calling the Department of Defense the “Department of War” based on an executive order giving the DoD a “secondary title.” Hegseth is attempting to eradicate so-called “DEI” in the military, with a focus on beards and female officers.