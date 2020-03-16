CHEAT SHEET
Trump to U.S. Governors: Get Your Own Ventilators
President Trump told several governors on a Monday conference call that they are largely on their own in stocking up on gear such as respirators and ventilators to fight the novel coronavirus. “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment—try getting it yourselves,” the president said. “We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.” The president’s remarks came amid growing fears of a national shortage of ventilators in hospitals as the coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen in the United States. Trump also asserted to the governors that “we’re going to get it remedied and hopefully very quickly,” however he did not elaborate on the claim.